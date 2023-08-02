Marcos admin proposes P9.2 billion for 2024 confidential, intel funds | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Marcos administration is seeking P9.2 billion in confidential and intelligence funds across all government agencies for 2024. A bulk of these funds will go to the offices of President Marcos and Vice President Duterte.

The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo agrees with the ‘terrorist’ tag given to suspended congressman Arnie Teves. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo tells Rappler, there’s ‘no lesser word that’s fit to describe him.’

The DPWH says it will conduct emergency asphalt overlay and reblocking along EDSA on August 4-9 to repair the damage caused by the heavy rain the past weeks.

The United States indicts Donald Trump for his wide-ranging attempts to overturn the 2020 election. This is the third time in four months he has been criminally charged, even as he campaigns to regain the presidency in 2024.

Three former dancers for Grammy-winning singer Lizzo file a lawsuit accusing the artist of creating a hostile work environment including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behavior.

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega is accused of allegedly violating Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code which penalizes ‘immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows.

V of K-pop powerhouse BTS is finally releasing his solo album! Big Hit Music confirms the idol is collaborating with NewJeans’ creative producer Min Hee-jin for his solo album. – Rappler.com