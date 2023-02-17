New Bilibid Prison to relocate to Masungi Georeserve – BuCor | the wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Bureau of Corrections says it will relocate the New Bilibid Prison from Muntinlupa City to the Masungi Georeserve.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will investigate an alleged human trafficking scheme at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after a chartered flight with airport police escorts took off with several ‘unauthorized individuals’ onboard.

Supporters of former senator Leila de Lima call on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ‘turn his words into action’ and free the senator, as she enters her seventh year in jail.

Another minor is killed in Pikit, Cotabato province just two days after a shooting incident involving school children in the downtown area.

Tesla Inc. will recall more than 362,000 US vehicles to update its Full Self-Driving or FSD Beta software after US regulators say the driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes.

Oyster bar Wantusawa temporarily closes its shop in Poblacion, Makati following reports of food poisoning from diners.

Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia nearly a year after the Die Hard franchise star retired from acting.— Rappler.com