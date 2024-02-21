Hontiveros tells Quiboloy: Attend hearing or be arrested | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros threatens to cite in contempt and order the arrest of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy if he fails to appear at the next Senate panel hearing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr remains firm in his stance against the International Criminal Court probe into the bloody drug war of Rodrigo Duterte. This, despite growing support for the ICC probe among Filipinos.

Vice President Sara Duterte says the allegations made of her and her father former President Rodrigo Duterte leaving Apollo Quiboloy’s property in Davao with bags of assorted firearms are linked to the 2028 presidential elections.

Environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, who exposed that they were almost victims of a fake surrender, post bail for grave oral defamation.

Cebu leaders issue calls for the immediate return of four panels stolen in the late 1980s that reemerged at the National Museum of the Philippines. – Rappler.com