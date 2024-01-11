Israel to face Gaza genocide charges | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The International Court of Justice is set to hold hearings on a case brought by South Africa in December accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The City Health Services Office says Baguio hit 2,199 cases of acute gastroenteritis before noon on Thursday, January 11.

The UP College of Mass Communication offers a Special Topics in Broadcasting class on ‘the conception, construction, and the performance of Taylor Swift as a celebrity.’

Barbie director Greta Gerwig says Jo Koy wasn’t entirely wrong when he said Barbie is a plastic doll with breasts.

Fans go into a frenzy after noticing actress Kathryn Bernardo had unfollowed ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla on Instagram. This, more than a month after announcing their split. — Rappler.com