Philippines faces egg price hike due to inflation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Egg prices in the Philippines go up by 45% due to a domino effect of inflationary pressures from other goods.

Maynilad Water Services offers to refund affected customers following its prolonged service interruptions in some parts of Metro Manila’s West Zone.

Almost 50,000 families or over 170,000 individuals in Eastern Samar are affected by the latest floods on January 11.

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child. Osaka announces the news days after withdrawing from the Australian Open.

The Philippine women’s football team prepares to advance to the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

French multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice, or FKJ, is the latest addition to the lineup for the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2023.

Miss Universe Philippines channels Pinoy pop culture icon Darna in her national costume at the Miss Universe 2022 competition. — Rappler.com