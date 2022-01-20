Sara Duterte to push for mandatory military service if she wins VP | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Davao City mayor Sara Duterte says she wants to make military service mandatory for all Filipinos once they turn 18 if she wins the vice presidency.

Sagip Representative Rodante Marcoleta, one of the key figures who pushed for the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, is Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte’s top pick for senator in the 2022 elections.

Two Camarines Sur town mayors debunk the claim made by the camp of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that they are supporting his 2022 presidential candidacy.

Narding Floro, an 80-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing 10 kilos of mangoes in Pangasinan, is walking free at least for now. He was under the custody of the police for almost a week.

Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteer to adopt unwanted hamsters after a mass cull order from the government. – Rappler.com