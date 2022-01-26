Duterte allies take over idle ABS-CBN frequencies | Evening wRap

Daily wRap
Billionaire Manny Villar and controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy are taking over ABS-CBN’s idle frequencies, almost two years after the Lopez-led media giant was forced to go off-air.

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos dismisses the conspiracy theory that the Marcos family stored gold that they would eventually share with Filipinos.

The Philippine government gives the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers 30 days starting Wednesday, January 26, to use public transportation in Metro Manila.

Over 80 groups on Wednesday, January 26, assemble to combat disinformation ahead of the 2022 elections. 

Philippine pop group SB19 achieves another international milestone as their track ‘Bazinga’ spends its seventh week at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart. – Rappler.com

