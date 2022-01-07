2 in 5 Filipinos tested for COVID-19 turn out positive | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines continue to spike as the health department reports 21,819 new infections on Friday, January 7. The positivity rate also reaches a record high of 40%, meaning two in five people tested turned out positive.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the national government decides to formalize a policy for the use of self-administered COVID-19 home test kits.

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos’ absence during a dialogue on the disqualification cases against him infuriates Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

United States President Joe Biden urges Americans to protect the country’s fragile democracy by standing up for the right to vote, during the first anniversary of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

National Artist for Literature F Sionil Jose died Thursday, January 6. He was 97. – Rappler.com