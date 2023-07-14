‘Love the Philippines’ ad agency’s P187-M tourism contracts | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Research by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism shows advertising agency DDB Philippines won at least two other government deals to promote tourism on top of its discredited P49.9-million ‘Love the Philippines’ ad campaign.

Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta apologizes to the Supreme Court. Earlier, the SC asked Acosta to explain why she should not be cited in contempt for her tirades against the new code of conduct for lawyers.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority spent P3.3 billion in 2022 on garbage collection, nearly double compared to its 2017 expense.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismisses the controversy over the upcoming live-action Barbie film, calling the movie a ‘work of fiction.’

Hollywood actors go on strike. The actors are expected to join film and television writers on picket lines on Friday, July 14.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands, says she became a target of hate speech after winning the competition.

After riding the bench in the first three games, Kai Sotto makes his much-awaited on-court debut with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League. — Rappler.com