DOH to revamp, not abolish, pandemic task force | Evening wRap

The health department is set to shake up the structure of the Philippines’ Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF-EID.

The new batch of Philippine senators started filing their priority bills even before the official opening of the 19th Congress on July 25.

Vendors of Cebu City’s historic Carbon Market refused to leave quietly when at least 80 stalls near the Freedom Public Park were demolished Monday morning, July 18.

Japan’s ‘Ice Prince’ Yuzuru Hanyu on Tuesday, July 19, says he would turn professional and retire from competition.

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN releases on Monday, July 17, the music video for ‘_World,’ the title track for their latest album SECTOR 17. – Rappler.com

