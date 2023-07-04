Hontiveros on Barbie movie’s use of China’s nine-dash line | The wRap

‘It’s fiction.’ Senator Risa Hontiveros has this to say following Vietnam’s ban on the Barbie movie that showed China’s disputed nine-dash line.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orders the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into an alleged onion cartel and the smuggling and hoarding of other agricultural products.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration says El Niño is underway in the tropical Pacific and the Philippines is expected to feel its effects.

The Court of Appeals affirms the dismissal of some Bureau of Immigration employees tagged in the infamous ‘pastillas’ scheme.

Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck. Twitter says this will take effect in early August. It is unclear if the social media site will charge users for both the new and old version of TweetDeck.

EJ Obiena becomes the first Filipino to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics last Monday, July 3 following a silver medal finish in the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

Following the success of Maria Clara at Ibarra, GMA stars Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are set to make their primetime comeback as they headline the remake of ‘Maging Sino Ka Man.’ — Rappler.com