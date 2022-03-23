Daily wRap
Comelec: Robredo’s COVID-19 programs to continue | Evening wRap

The Comelec on Wednesday, March 23, finally allows the Office of the Vice President to continue its COVID-19 programs after suspending them at the start of the campaign period.

Serial red-tagger Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy faces more complaints calling for her immediate suspension.

Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez backs Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. this elections, like he did in 2016. He denies Bongbong’s father had a hand in the coco levy fund scam that victimized many of his constituent farmers.

Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings restaurant releases a follow-up statement Tuesday, March 22 on an incident involving its staff and a family of Robredo supporters.

Erich Gonzales reportedly weds her boyfriend, businessman Mateo Lorenzo. – Rappler.com

