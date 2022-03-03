Luke Espiritu refutes Roque, Gadon’s Martial Law claims | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Partido Lakas ng Masa senatorial bet Luke Espiritu refutes both statements of fellow candidates Harry Roque and Larry Gadon on Martial Law and the Marcoses.

Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno heaps praises on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Moreno urges Filipinos to elect a leader who will show the same dedication to the country even amid a life-threatening crisis.

Ukraine’s second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffer heavy bombardment Wednesday, March 2. The bombing leaves the city center a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.

The Philippine Olympic Committee protests the PATAFA’s refusal to endorse world-class pole vaulter EJ Obiena. The failure to endorse affects Obiena’s ability to join four major international competitions.

BTS’ Jungkook graduates from South Korea’s Global Cyber University with the President’s Award. Meanwhile, SVT member Hoshi tests positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 3. In other news, a Los Angeles judge grants the request of Kim Kardashian to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West. – Rappler.com