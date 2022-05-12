Daily wRap
2022 Philippine Elections

Sara Duterte, presumptive vice president, is next DepEd secretary | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Michelle Abad

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte will be education secretary, mounting fears of possible revisionism in history books.

US President Joe Biden calls presumptive Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 12, to congratulate him on his election win.

Broadcast journalist and soon-to-be senator Raffy Tulfo defends presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s treatment of critical media. 

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) upholds its earlier dismissal order of a petition to declare dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a nuisance candidate.

Prominent Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, May 11. – Rappler.com

