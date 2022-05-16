Marcos Jr. dominates Mindanao in 2022 polls | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. dominates Mindanao in the 2022 elections, practically cementing a “Solid South” based on partial and unofficial count.

Vice President Leni Robredo announces the creation of the Angat Buhay non-government organization, harnessing the so-called “pink revolution” her campaign inspired.

President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law a measure ensuring the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff will serve for three years.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö confirms on Sunday, May 15, his country would apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.

Kris Aquino addresses on Monday, May 16, the rumors circulating about her health condition, revealing her illness is already life-threatening in an Instagram post. Meantime, American company World of Wonder announces on Sunday, May 15, the highly-anticipated Drag Race Philippines is set to premiere on August 17. – Rappler.com