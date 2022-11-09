Slain Sultan Kudarat teacher-cartoonist red-tagged before death | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Slain public school arts teacher and award-winning cartoonist Benharl Capote Kahil was red-tagged before he was killed.

Authorities say suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and BuCor Directorate for Security and Operations Superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, both tagged in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, are still in the country.

The first polls in US midterm elections close on Tuesday, November 8. This election will determine whether Republicans win control of Congress, giving them the power to block much of President Joe Biden’s agenda in the next two years.

Former president Donald Trump tells supporters at a rally on Monday night, he is ‘going to be making a very big announcement’ on Tuesday, November 15 in Florida.

The NCAA suspends Jose Rizal University’s John Amores indefinitely after punching no less than four College of St Benilde players last Tuesday.

The Percy Jackson series makes a blockbuster casting announcement, saying musical force Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the show as the Greek messenger god Hermes.

American actor Chris Evans is named 2022’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine, and we’re here for it! — Rappler.com