Socorro ‘cult’ members barred from seeking hospital care | The wRap

A former Socorro Bayanihan follower says his son died because the group prohibited members from seeking hospital care.

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa tells members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated, ensure the respect and protection of human rights, especially those of children.

Hackers deface the Philippine House of Representatives’ website on Sunday, October 15. The site, which appears under congress.gov.ph, had its photo journals section and its press releases defaced with a trollface image.

The Philippine government puts Gaza on alert level 4 Sunday, October 15, making the evacuation of Filipinos from the area mandatory.

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena and his camp consider legal action over doping allegations made by the wife of former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie of France.

Big news, A’TIN! P-pop boy group SB19’s hit track ‘GENTO’ is now an approved entry to the 66th Grammy Awards.

Pop singer Taylor Swift rules movie box offices over the weekend, as her ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film hauls in an estimate of over $126 million around the world. — Rappler.com