Baboy galore! A list of the 300-plus pork dishes that got the Philippines a Guinness World Record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIDE. Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator Sonia Ushirogochi declares a Philippine record of 313 uniquely prepared pork dishes in one event at the Gateway Mall, Araneta City, Cubao on March 1, 2024.

Philippine pork cuisine and the Filipinos' love for pork is highlighted in the National Hog Festival 2024 where 313 pork dishes were accepted by the Guinness World Records. Here's a list of most of the dishes.

MANILA, Philippines – Anong ulam? (What’s the viand?)

In the Philippines, chances are the viand for one’s meal is pork or has some pork in it. One of the most popular, of course, is the Philippine dish adobo, which can either be pork adobo or chicken adobo.

Another mouth-watering pork dish, made famous globally by the late Anthony Bourdain, is lechon, which is often served in fiestas and big celebrations.

LECHON. A Sinigang sa Lechon is one of the pork dishes served at the National Hog Festival 2024 in Gateway Mall, Araneta City, where the Philippines copped the Guinness World Record for most varieties of pork dishes on display, on March 1, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Pork is so influential in Philippine cuisine that the country made the Guinness World Records for “most varieties of pork dishes on display” in one event. The title was achieved by the National Federation of Hog Farmers Incorporated at the National Hog Festival 2024 held at the Gateway Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday, March 1. The event seeks to support Filipino hog farmers and highlight Philippine pork cuisine.

“Filipinos are basically pork eaters,” said the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Hog Industry Roadmap 2022 to 2026.

Pork is the Filipino family’s main source of protein, and is generally preferred over other protein sources such as chicken meat, beef, fish, and legumes.

“The Filipino’s love for pork will remain because of the meat’s versatility as a preferred dish for nearly every memorable event with friends and family,” said Pilmico, a food and agribusiness subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group.

The Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) of the Department of Science and Technology said swine provides around 60% of total animal meat consumption of Fiipinos. Swine production ranks next to rice in terms of total value of agricultural production, it said in a 2016 article.

On the average, Filipinos eat more pork than the world average. The Philippines’ meat consumption in 2021 was around 15 kilograms (kg) per capita compared to the world average of roughly 11 kg per capita.

FAST FACTS: How much meat does the Filipino consume?

Before African Swine Fever (ASF) severely affected the country’s swine industry starting in July 2019, hogs were the number one livestock produced by the country. In 2018, for instance, the country’s hog production was 2.3 million metric tons (MT) followed by chicken at 1.8 million MT.

Roughly 70% of hogs in the Philippines come from backyard or small producers, and 30% come from commercial farms.

Pigs are sold in markets as live animal or as pork. Pork is processed into food such as ham, bacon, and sausages.

The biggest hog producers are Western Visayas (11.8%), Davao Region (10%), Zamboanga Peninsula (9.7%), and Bicol Region (9.5%). These five regions account for 55.8% of production of backyard/small producers.

Commercial hog producers are concentrated in the CALABARZON or Southern Tagalog Region, led by Batangas province.

The Philippines’ average annual inventory of hogs is 12 million heads. However, due mainly to the ASF, total swine inventory was down to 9.86 million heads in September 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Diversity and foreign influence

The more than 300 dishes prepared in the National Hog Festival 2024 represent the diversity of Philippine pork cuisine since most of the dishes were local.

RECORD. Sonia Ushirogochi, an official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, checks the more than 300 pork dishes in Gateway Mall, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City on Friday, March 1, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Among these are pork sisig, menudo, pochero, pork binagoongan, lechon, pork laing, embotido, pork adobo, pork sinigang, pork kinilaw, bagnet, lechon paksiw, dinuguan, pork tocino, pork morcon, pork dinuguna, pork menudo, pork afritada, picadillo, chicharon, and longganisa.

Among the Chinese pork dishes were siomai, sweet and sour pork, char siew, and dumpling.

Other Asian pork dishes presented were Indonesian Pork Satay, Vietnamese Pork Chop, Thai-style Grilled Pork, and Japan’s Tonkatsu. There were also German pork dishes.

Among the companies, restaurants, and schools that joined the Guinness World Record attempt were: Tunglok Seafood, Chef Laudico Guevarra’s, Mesa, Tim Ho Wan, Pound x Flatterie, Hawker Chan, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Little Chinatown, Perpetual Help College Manila, Robina Farms, Universal Robina, Del Monte, and Cargill Philippines.

A total of 341 dishes were displayed during the Guinness World Record attempt, 28 were disqualified. The total number of pork dishes that made it to the final list is 313.

Rappler obtained a partial list of the over 300 dishes. The list is still incomplete and includes 28 dishes that were disqualified since they were considered duplicates. We will update the list once we get the information. Some of these dishes contain the restaurant’s name.

Chopstick Siomai

Chopstick Lumia Shanghai

Sweet and Sour Pork

Braised Pork Belly in Sweet Soy Glaze, Burnt Leeks with Vikings Blend Coffee BBQ sauce

Pan de Porchetta

Sesame-Crusted Pork Chashu

Japanese-Style Pork Belly Stew

Sweet and Savory Skinless Pork Longganisa

Filipino-style Pork Barbecue Skewers

Pork Blood Stew with Ilonggo Sinamak (spiced vinegar)

Glazed Spareribs with Atchara

Minced Pork Sisig

Mom’s Menudo

Binuo

Adobalut

Pork Barbecue (by Ericue BBQ)

Sisig (by Ericue BBQ)

Isaw (by Ericue BBQ)

Grilled Adobo Tenga (by Ericue BBQ)

Adobo sa Tanglad

Pochero

Pork Hamonado

Sous Vide Pork Ribs with Tamarind Jelly

Pork Kulma

Crispy Binagoongan with Pineapple

Adobo with Piña

Slow-cooked Paksiw na Pata

Pork Rolls in Pineapple Sauce

Holiday Spare Ribs Caldereta

Lasa Special Lechon Belly

Spicy Lechon Belly

Lola’s Pork Laing



Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce (by Tim Howan)

Char Siew (by Hawker Chan)

Pork Cultlet Sliders (by Pound Flatterie)

Crispy Pork Belly with Buro (by Mesa)

Schweinhaxn (German Pork Knuckle)

Ripperl (German Spareribs)

Kasekrainer (Austrian Sausage)

Patatim

Roasted Pork Mammary Gland

Pata con Bitwelas

Igado

Pork Sisig (by Rapsarap)

Sisig Empanda (by Rapsarap)

Cheese Embutido (by Rapsarap)

Embutido Sandwich (by Rapsarap)

Dinuguan at Puto (by Rapsarap)

Toasted Alamang Pork Binagoongan

Sisig with Gata and Aligue

Ham Hock Broth Pork Sinigang

Pork Adobo De Tablea

Hamon de Pandan

Pork Cordon Bleu

Pork Salisbury Steak

Vietnamese Egg Roll

Quezon’s Doña Aurora (egg dish)

Pork Humba

Indonesian Pabi Panggang

Indonesian Pork Satay

Grilled Lucban Longganisa

Meatballs Marinara

Pork Birria (Mexican pork stew)

Pork Pinsek (Fried Wonton)

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Vietnamese Lemongrass Skewers (by Nem Lui)

Vietnamese Pork Chop

Kinulob (Pork cooked in clay pot)

Meatballs in Buffalo Sauce

Meatballs in Honey Garlic Sauce

Meatballs in Butter Sriracha Sauce

Meatballs in BBQ Sauce

Meatballs in Teriyaki Sauce

Meatballs in Honey Mustard Sauce

Meatballs in Garlic Parmesan Sauce

Meatballs in Balsamic Glazed sauce

Meatballs in Cheesy Mornay Sauce

Meatballs in Ginger Orange Sauce

Meatballs in Honey Sriracha Sauce

Meatballs in Sweet and Sour Sauce

Meatballs in Lemon Pepper Sauce

Meatballs in Sweet Thai Sauce

Meatballs in Fajita Sauce

Meatballs in Cajun Sauce

Meatballs in Spicy Peanut Sauce

Meatballs in Ala King Sauce

Meatballs in General Tso’s sauce

Meatballs in Bechamel Sauce

Lazy Dumpling with Szechuan Vinaigrette

Sweet and Sour Pork

Charsiu Pork

Lechon Truffle

Lechon Binagoongan Rice

Pork Nilaga (by Hot Kitchen)

Tokwa’t Baboy (by Hot Kitchen)

Pork Lumpiang Shanghai (by Hot Kitchen)

Pork Sinigang (by Hot Kitchen)

Asadong Dila (by Hot Kitchen)

Longganisang Kapampangan (by Hot Kitchen)

Pork Morcon (by Hot Kitchen)

Chicharon Bulaklak (by Hot Kitchen)

Kilayin (by Hot Kitchen)

Pork Menudo (by Hot Kitchen)

Porkchop Inasal (by Hot Kitchen)

Hot Kitchen Pork Adobo (by Hot Kitchen)

Pork Biñabasan

Adobong Matanda

Air-fried Pork Pata Lauya

Pugon Liempo Wrap

Pork Buro

Pata Menudo

Piri Piri Pork Belly

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Smoked Pork Sisig

Pork Inasal Skewers

Twice-cooked Adobo and Black Beans

Caramelized Pork Spareribs

Pork Kinilaw

Pork and Mushroom Stir Fry

Ground Pork Stir Fry

Meatballs in Mushroom Gravy

Skinless Pork Chorizo

Hawaiian Pork Kebab

Crispy Bagnet Binagoongan

Steamed Pork Belly Buns

Smoked Fried Pig’s Trotter

Pork Steak

Lechon Paksiw

Lechon Pork Belly

Extra Spicy Lechon Pork Belly

Lechon Pork Belly Sinigang

Spicy Stir-Fried Pork (Dwaejigogi-Bokkeum)

Sticky Chinese Pork

Moo Ping (Thai-Style Grilled Pork Skewers)

Pork Belly Adobo in Orange and Tablea

Karimbuaya-stuffed Japanese-style Char Siu

Chinese-style Braised Pork Trotters

Pork Rib Sinigang sa Ube

Tonkatsu

Buta Kakuni (Japanese Braised Pork Belly)

Buta Shogayaki (Japanese Ginger Pork)

Pork Asado Taco

KBL (Kadyos, Baboy, Langka)

Dinuguan ni Lola Chit

Lauya de Palanyag (Pork Stew)

Chinese Ham Siomai

Sweet Chili Corned Tocino

Tocino Embutido

Hamonadong Lechon Paksiw

Ginataang Lechon Paksiw

Lechon Paksiw with Bean Curd

Nilasing Na Lechon Paksiw

Lechon Paksiw with Salted Egg

Dinuguan Pizza

Tocino Veggie Balls

Pancit Batil Dinuguan

Chinese Ham Canape

Tocino Kariman

Tocino Aglio Olio

Tocino Chayote Fritters

Gatang Kalabasa Express

Spicy Sitaw Express

Ensaladang Talong Bicol Express

Tocino Sweet Chili Satay

Tocino Sweet Chili Kebabs

Pork Ribs Sinigang sa Pakwan

Demonyong Crispy Pata

Pork Morcon

Modern Sinugba

Sisig ni Mely

Pork Dinuguan (by Cabalen)

Pork Torta Kapampangan

Pritchon Paksiw

Pritchon

Pork Steak Tagalog

Thai-Curried Crispy Pork

Moo Palo (Thai Pork Belly Stew with Eggs)

Pad Kee Mao (Thai Drunken Noodles)

Pork Satay

Stir-fried Grilled Pork with Shrimp Paste

Pork Sisig in Soft Taco

Roast Pork in Truffle Mushroom Sauce

Braised Pork Chorizo in Garlic Paprika Sauce

Estofadong Pata

Manila Ribs

Sisig Melt by (by Mouse Hole)

Bacon Steak (by Mouse Hole)

Waknatoy

Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce

Red Braised Prok Belly (‘HONG SHAO ROU’)

Pork and Pepper Stir-fry (‘LAJIAO XIAOCHAO ROU’)

Everlasting (by Nanay Oning’s)

Waknatoy (by Nanay Oning’s)

Hamonado (by Nanay Oning’s)

Kaldegado

Fried Pork Belly with Plum sauce

Coffee Pork Ribs

Char siu

Sweet and Sour Pork (by Little Chinatown)

Braised Pork (by Little Chinatown)

Pork Fried Wanton (by Little Chinatown)

Braised Pork Knuckles (by Little Chinatown)

Pork Patatim (by Little Chinatown)

Pata Sibut Soup (by Little Chinatown)

Pork Mushroom Soup (by Little Chinatown)

Pork Tausi (by Little Chinatown)

Spicy Sisig Baskets topped with Aioli

Bacon Bagnet with Lechon Sauce

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Inasal

Lucban Hardinera (meatloaf)

Tortang Giniling na Baboy

Crispy Bagbagis (Crispy Deep-Fried Pork Intestine)

Kanto-style Bopis

Kanto-style Litid

Manila’s Salmuera

Pork Mechado

Inihaw na Liempo

Ilonggo Pork Pancit Molo

Almondigas Agre Dulce

Ginataang Baboy, Sitaw at Kalabasa

Pork Afritada

Pandacan’s Guiso

La Union’s Adobong May Kape

Ginataang Baboy at Langka

Quezon’s Kilawing Baboy na may Atay

Pork Tocino

Kapampangan Asadung Matua

Kapampangan Quilain

Quezon Sinantomas

Ilocano Bagnet

Pinatisang Pata ng Baboy

Breaded Pork Chop with Mang Tomas Sauce

Kapampangan Bulanglang

Naga’s Kinalas

Kapampangan Tidtad

Kapampangan Ligang Babi ating Bule

Catbalogan’s Bola Catalana

Picadillo

Kapampangan Pistu

Batangas Adobo sa Pula

Rizal’s Ginisang Baboy, Ampalaya at Peanut Butter

Crispy Pork Adobo Floss

Hamon Bulakenya

Marikina’s Waknatoy

Marikina’s Everlasting Meatloaf

Pininyahang Baboy

Ilocano Dinakdakan

Ilocano Insarabasab

Ilocano Pinablad a Pusi

Chicharon

Pinoy-Style Chili con Carne

Pinoy Pork Nacho Dip

Pork Cheese Melt

Almondigas con Champignon

Angeleño Torta

Ginisang Baboy at Sitaw

Pininyahang Giniling

Putong Babi

Fiesta Giniling

Nanay Josephine’s Pork Adobado

Slow-roasted Pork Belly with Fennel

Ground Pork with Basil

Teriyaki Chops

Pork Tocino

Pork Tapa

Ilocos Longganisa

Chunky Pork Sisig

Pampanga Longganisa

Bagnet Kare-Kare

Bicol Express

Bistek Tagalog

Bopis

Crispy Pata

Lemongrass Pork Chop

Pork Bulgogi

Pork Asado

Adobong Bicol

Grilled Pork Adobo with Beef Pares

Grilled Pork Adobo

Roasted Pork Mammary Gland with Liver Sauce

Honey Glaze Pork Belly

Tocino Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Tocino Con Ampalaya

Tocino Salpicao

Pinyahang Tocino

Pork Dinakdakan ala Pobre

Callos

Chicharon Bulaklak

Salt and Pepper Pork

Humbang Bisaya, a Twice-Cooked Pineapple and Mango Pork Stew

Slow-Roasted Crispy Pork Belly Roll with Carmelized Four Seasons Sauce

Porchetta (Pork Roast)

Pernil (Puerto Rican pork dish)

Carnitas (Mexican Slow-cooked Pulled Pork)

Sinigang na Lecon

Roast Pork with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Pata Macao with Bok Choy

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER