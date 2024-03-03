Baboy galore! A list of the 300-plus pork dishes that got the Philippines a Guinness World Record

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Anong ulam? (What’s the viand?)
In the Philippines, chances are the viand for one’s meal is pork or has some pork in it. One of the most popular, of course, is the Philippine dish adobo, which can either be pork adobo or chicken adobo.
Another mouth-watering pork dish, made famous globally by the late Anthony Bourdain, is lechon, which is often served in fiestas and big celebrations.
Pork is so influential in Philippine cuisine that the country made the Guinness World Records for “most varieties of pork dishes on display” in one event. The title was achieved by the National Federation of Hog Farmers Incorporated at the National Hog Festival 2024 held at the Gateway Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday, March 1. The event seeks to support Filipino hog farmers and highlight Philippine pork cuisine.
“Filipinos are basically pork eaters,” said the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Hog Industry Roadmap 2022 to 2026.
Pork is the Filipino family’s main source of protein, and is generally preferred over other protein sources such as chicken meat, beef, fish, and legumes.
“The Filipino’s love for pork will remain because of the meat’s versatility as a preferred dish for nearly every memorable event with friends and family,” said Pilmico, a food and agribusiness subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group.
The Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) of the Department of Science and Technology said swine provides around 60% of total animal meat consumption of Fiipinos. Swine production ranks next to rice in terms of total value of agricultural production, it said in a 2016 article.
On the average, Filipinos eat more pork than the world average. The Philippines’ meat consumption in 2021 was around 15 kilograms (kg) per capita compared to the world average of roughly 11 kg per capita.
FAST FACTS: How much meat does the Filipino consume?
Before African Swine Fever (ASF) severely affected the country’s swine industry starting in July 2019, hogs were the number one livestock produced by the country. In 2018, for instance, the country’s hog production was 2.3 million metric tons (MT) followed by chicken at 1.8 million MT.
Roughly 70% of hogs in the Philippines come from backyard or small producers, and 30% come from commercial farms.
Pigs are sold in markets as live animal or as pork. Pork is processed into food such as ham, bacon, and sausages.
The biggest hog producers are Western Visayas (11.8%), Davao Region (10%), Zamboanga Peninsula (9.7%), and Bicol Region (9.5%). These five regions account for 55.8% of production of backyard/small producers.
Commercial hog producers are concentrated in the CALABARZON or Southern Tagalog Region, led by Batangas province.
The Philippines’ average annual inventory of hogs is 12 million heads. However, due mainly to the ASF, total swine inventory was down to 9.86 million heads in September 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
Diversity and foreign influence
The more than 300 dishes prepared in the National Hog Festival 2024 represent the diversity of Philippine pork cuisine since most of the dishes were local.
Among these are pork sisig, menudo, pochero, pork binagoongan, lechon, pork laing, embotido, pork adobo, pork sinigang, pork kinilaw, bagnet, lechon paksiw, dinuguan, pork tocino, pork morcon, pork dinuguna, pork menudo, pork afritada, picadillo, chicharon, and longganisa.
Among the Chinese pork dishes were siomai, sweet and sour pork, char siew, and dumpling.
Other Asian pork dishes presented were Indonesian Pork Satay, Vietnamese Pork Chop, Thai-style Grilled Pork, and Japan’s Tonkatsu. There were also German pork dishes.
Among the companies, restaurants, and schools that joined the Guinness World Record attempt were: Tunglok Seafood, Chef Laudico Guevarra’s, Mesa, Tim Ho Wan, Pound x Flatterie, Hawker Chan, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Little Chinatown, Perpetual Help College Manila, Robina Farms, Universal Robina, Del Monte, and Cargill Philippines.
A total of 341 dishes were displayed during the Guinness World Record attempt, 28 were disqualified. The total number of pork dishes that made it to the final list is 313.
Rappler obtained a partial list of the over 300 dishes. The list is still incomplete and includes 28 dishes that were disqualified since they were considered duplicates. We will update the list once we get the information. Some of these dishes contain the restaurant’s name.
- Chopstick Siomai
- Chopstick Lumia Shanghai
- Sweet and Sour Pork
- Braised Pork Belly in Sweet Soy Glaze, Burnt Leeks with Vikings Blend Coffee BBQ sauce
- Pan de Porchetta
- Sesame-Crusted Pork Chashu
- Japanese-Style Pork Belly Stew
- Sweet and Savory Skinless Pork Longganisa
- Filipino-style Pork Barbecue Skewers
- Pork Blood Stew with Ilonggo Sinamak (spiced vinegar)
- Glazed Spareribs with Atchara
- Minced Pork Sisig
- Mom’s Menudo
- Binuo
- Adobalut
- Pork Barbecue (by Ericue BBQ)
- Sisig (by Ericue BBQ)
- Isaw (by Ericue BBQ)
- Grilled Adobo Tenga (by Ericue BBQ)
- Adobo sa Tanglad
- Pochero
- Pork Hamonado
- Sous Vide Pork Ribs with Tamarind Jelly
- Pork Kulma
- Crispy Binagoongan with Pineapple
- Adobo with Piña
- Slow-cooked Paksiw na Pata
- Pork Rolls in Pineapple Sauce
- Holiday Spare Ribs Caldereta
- Lasa Special Lechon Belly
- Spicy Lechon Belly
- Lola’s Pork Laing
- Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce (by Tim Howan)
- Char Siew (by Hawker Chan)
- Pork Cultlet Sliders (by Pound Flatterie)
- Crispy Pork Belly with Buro (by Mesa)
- Schweinhaxn (German Pork Knuckle)
- Ripperl (German Spareribs)
- Kasekrainer (Austrian Sausage)
- Patatim
- Roasted Pork Mammary Gland
- Pata con Bitwelas
- Igado
- Pork Sisig (by Rapsarap)
- Sisig Empanda (by Rapsarap)
- Cheese Embutido (by Rapsarap)
- Embutido Sandwich (by Rapsarap)
- Dinuguan at Puto (by Rapsarap)
- Toasted Alamang Pork Binagoongan
- Sisig with Gata and Aligue
- Ham Hock Broth Pork Sinigang
- Pork Adobo De Tablea
- Hamon de Pandan
- Pork Cordon Bleu
- Pork Salisbury Steak
- Vietnamese Egg Roll
- Quezon’s Doña Aurora (egg dish)
- Pork Humba
- Indonesian Pabi Panggang
- Indonesian Pork Satay
- Grilled Lucban Longganisa
- Meatballs Marinara
- Pork Birria (Mexican pork stew)
- Pork Pinsek (Fried Wonton)
- Roasted Pork Tenderloin
- Vietnamese Lemongrass Skewers (by Nem Lui)
- Vietnamese Pork Chop
- Kinulob (Pork cooked in clay pot)
- Meatballs in Buffalo Sauce
- Meatballs in Honey Garlic Sauce
- Meatballs in Butter Sriracha Sauce
- Meatballs in BBQ Sauce
- Meatballs in Teriyaki Sauce
- Meatballs in Honey Mustard Sauce
- Meatballs in Garlic Parmesan Sauce
- Meatballs in Balsamic Glazed sauce
- Meatballs in Cheesy Mornay Sauce
- Meatballs in Ginger Orange Sauce
- Meatballs in Honey Sriracha Sauce
- Meatballs in Sweet and Sour Sauce
- Meatballs in Lemon Pepper Sauce
- Meatballs in Sweet Thai Sauce
- Meatballs in Fajita Sauce
- Meatballs in Cajun Sauce
- Meatballs in Spicy Peanut Sauce
- Meatballs in Ala King Sauce
- Meatballs in General Tso’s sauce
- Meatballs in Bechamel Sauce
- Lazy Dumpling with Szechuan Vinaigrette
- Sweet and Sour Pork
- Charsiu Pork
- Lechon Truffle
- Lechon Binagoongan Rice
- Pork Nilaga (by Hot Kitchen)
- Tokwa’t Baboy (by Hot Kitchen)
- Pork Lumpiang Shanghai (by Hot Kitchen)
- Pork Sinigang (by Hot Kitchen)
- Asadong Dila (by Hot Kitchen)
- Longganisang Kapampangan (by Hot Kitchen)
- Pork Morcon (by Hot Kitchen)
- Chicharon Bulaklak (by Hot Kitchen)
- Kilayin (by Hot Kitchen)
- Pork Menudo (by Hot Kitchen)
- Porkchop Inasal (by Hot Kitchen)
- Hot Kitchen Pork Adobo (by Hot Kitchen)
- Pork Biñabasan
- Adobong Matanda
- Air-fried Pork Pata Lauya
- Pugon Liempo Wrap
- Pork Buro
- Pata Menudo
- Piri Piri Pork Belly
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs
- Smoked Pork Sisig
- Pork Inasal Skewers
- Twice-cooked Adobo and Black Beans
- Caramelized Pork Spareribs
- Pork Kinilaw
- Pork and Mushroom Stir Fry
- Ground Pork Stir Fry
- Meatballs in Mushroom Gravy
- Skinless Pork Chorizo
- Hawaiian Pork Kebab
- Crispy Bagnet Binagoongan
- Steamed Pork Belly Buns
- Smoked Fried Pig’s Trotter
- Pork Steak
- Lechon Paksiw
- Lechon Pork Belly
- Extra Spicy Lechon Pork Belly
- Lechon Pork Belly Sinigang
- Spicy Stir-Fried Pork (Dwaejigogi-Bokkeum)
- Sticky Chinese Pork
- Moo Ping (Thai-Style Grilled Pork Skewers)
- Pork Belly Adobo in Orange and Tablea
- Karimbuaya-stuffed Japanese-style Char Siu
- Chinese-style Braised Pork Trotters
- Pork Rib Sinigang sa Ube
- Tonkatsu
- Buta Kakuni (Japanese Braised Pork Belly)
- Buta Shogayaki (Japanese Ginger Pork)
- Pork Asado Taco
- KBL (Kadyos, Baboy, Langka)
- Dinuguan ni Lola Chit
- Lauya de Palanyag (Pork Stew)
- Chinese Ham Siomai
- Sweet Chili Corned Tocino
- Tocino Embutido
- Hamonadong Lechon Paksiw
- Ginataang Lechon Paksiw
- Lechon Paksiw with Bean Curd
- Nilasing Na Lechon Paksiw
- Lechon Paksiw with Salted Egg
- Dinuguan Pizza
- Tocino Veggie Balls
- Pancit Batil Dinuguan
- Chinese Ham Canape
- Tocino Kariman
- Tocino Aglio Olio
- Tocino Chayote Fritters
- Gatang Kalabasa Express
- Spicy Sitaw Express
- Ensaladang Talong Bicol Express
- Tocino Sweet Chili Satay
- Tocino Sweet Chili Kebabs
- Pork Ribs Sinigang sa Pakwan
- Demonyong Crispy Pata
- Pork Morcon
- Modern Sinugba
- Sisig ni Mely
- Pork Dinuguan (by Cabalen)
- Pork Torta Kapampangan
- Pritchon Paksiw
- Pritchon
- Pork Steak Tagalog
- Thai-Curried Crispy Pork
- Moo Palo (Thai Pork Belly Stew with Eggs)
- Pad Kee Mao (Thai Drunken Noodles)
- Pork Satay
- Stir-fried Grilled Pork with Shrimp Paste
- Pork Sisig in Soft Taco
- Roast Pork in Truffle Mushroom Sauce
- Braised Pork Chorizo in Garlic Paprika Sauce
- Estofadong Pata
- Manila Ribs
- Sisig Melt by (by Mouse Hole)
- Bacon Steak (by Mouse Hole)
- Waknatoy
- Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce
- Red Braised Prok Belly (‘HONG SHAO ROU’)
- Pork and Pepper Stir-fry (‘LAJIAO XIAOCHAO ROU’)
- Everlasting (by Nanay Oning’s)
- Waknatoy (by Nanay Oning’s)
- Hamonado (by Nanay Oning’s)
- Kaldegado
- Fried Pork Belly with Plum sauce
- Coffee Pork Ribs
- Char siu
- Sweet and Sour Pork (by Little Chinatown)
- Braised Pork (by Little Chinatown)
- Pork Fried Wanton (by Little Chinatown)
- Braised Pork Knuckles (by Little Chinatown)
- Pork Patatim (by Little Chinatown)
- Pata Sibut Soup (by Little Chinatown)
- Pork Mushroom Soup (by Little Chinatown)
- Pork Tausi (by Little Chinatown)
- Spicy Sisig Baskets topped with Aioli
- Bacon Bagnet with Lechon Sauce
- Grilled Pork Tenderloin Inasal
- Lucban Hardinera (meatloaf)
- Tortang Giniling na Baboy
- Crispy Bagbagis (Crispy Deep-Fried Pork Intestine)
- Kanto-style Bopis
- Kanto-style Litid
- Manila’s Salmuera
- Pork Mechado
- Inihaw na Liempo
- Ilonggo Pork Pancit Molo
- Almondigas Agre Dulce
- Ginataang Baboy, Sitaw at Kalabasa
- Pork Afritada
- Pandacan’s Guiso
- La Union’s Adobong May Kape
- Ginataang Baboy at Langka
- Quezon’s Kilawing Baboy na may Atay
- Pork Tocino
- Kapampangan Asadung Matua
- Kapampangan Quilain
- Quezon Sinantomas
- Ilocano Bagnet
- Pinatisang Pata ng Baboy
- Breaded Pork Chop with Mang Tomas Sauce
- Kapampangan Bulanglang
- Naga’s Kinalas
- Kapampangan Tidtad
- Kapampangan Ligang Babi ating Bule
- Catbalogan’s Bola Catalana
- Picadillo
- Kapampangan Pistu
- Batangas Adobo sa Pula
- Rizal’s Ginisang Baboy, Ampalaya at Peanut Butter
- Crispy Pork Adobo Floss
- Hamon Bulakenya
- Marikina’s Waknatoy
- Marikina’s Everlasting Meatloaf
- Pininyahang Baboy
- Ilocano Dinakdakan
- Ilocano Insarabasab
- Ilocano Pinablad a Pusi
- Chicharon
- Pinoy-Style Chili con Carne
- Pinoy Pork Nacho Dip
- Pork Cheese Melt
- Almondigas con Champignon
- Angeleño Torta
- Ginisang Baboy at Sitaw
- Pininyahang Giniling
- Putong Babi
- Fiesta Giniling
- Nanay Josephine’s Pork Adobado
- Slow-roasted Pork Belly with Fennel
- Ground Pork with Basil
- Teriyaki Chops
- Pork Tocino
- Pork Tapa
- Ilocos Longganisa
- Chunky Pork Sisig
- Pampanga Longganisa
- Bagnet Kare-Kare
- Bicol Express
- Bistek Tagalog
- Bopis
- Crispy Pata
- Lemongrass Pork Chop
- Pork Bulgogi
- Pork Asado
- Adobong Bicol
- Grilled Pork Adobo with Beef Pares
- Grilled Pork Adobo
- Roasted Pork Mammary Gland with Liver Sauce
- Honey Glaze Pork Belly
- Tocino Creamy Mushroom Sauce
- Tocino Con Ampalaya
- Tocino Salpicao
- Pinyahang Tocino
- Pork Dinakdakan ala Pobre
- Callos
- Chicharon Bulaklak
- Salt and Pepper Pork
- Humbang Bisaya, a Twice-Cooked Pineapple and Mango Pork Stew
- Slow-Roasted Crispy Pork Belly Roll with Carmelized Four Seasons Sauce
- Porchetta (Pork Roast)
- Pernil (Puerto Rican pork dish)
- Carnitas (Mexican Slow-cooked Pulled Pork)
- Sinigang na Lecon
- Roast Pork with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
- Pata Macao with Bok Choy
