LISTEN: On My Playlist – SB19

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This special edition of On My Playlist includes song recommendations from SB19 members Pablo, Justin, Ken, Stell, and Josh.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 needs no introduction. Members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin made their debut in October 2018 with their single “Tilaluha,” and despite an early struggle to gain a following, they rose to fame in 2019 when a dance practice video for their second single “Go Up” went viral.

Since then, the group’s star has continued to rise. They released their debut album Get in the Zone in 2020, followed by their EP Pagsibol in 2021 and their latest EP Pagtatag in 2022.

In 2021, they became the first Southeast Asian act to be nominated as Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. They’ve also performed in various venues around the world, including Araneta Coliseum – where they returned on June 24 and 25 for a concert kicking off their second world tour.

⚠️ SB19 PAGTATAG! WORLD TOUR

MANILA DAY 2



Tonight was a testament of what we can do together. Here's to making more possibilities with you, A'TIN! Next stop, Davao!#SB19 #PAGTATAG #SB19PAGTATAG#PAGTATAGWorldTourManila pic.twitter.com/EMDYXdEF9c — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) June 25, 2023

On this episode of Live Jam, the members talk about entering their new era with Pagtatag, their experiences on tour, and what it’s like to be self-managed artists under their own company, 1Z Entertainment.

