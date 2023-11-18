IN NUMBERS: Who has longest playing time in UAAP men’s basketball so far?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler looks at the statistics to find out who the key players, with the highest average playing time per game, are

MANILA, Philippines – As the UAAP Men’s Basketball season 86 unfolds, the heartbeat of the game resonates not just in scores, but also in minutes spent on the hardwood.

Rappler looked at the statistics to find out who the key players, with the highest average playing time per game, are.

The figures are based on November 15, 2023 data released by the UAAP.

Most minutes played

Leading the pack is University of the East’s (UE) Rey Remogat, who has spent 446.13 minutes on the court throughout 13 games, averaging 34:19 minutes per game.

The rising star guard’s commitment to the game is not only showcased in time spent on the court, but also in his scoring prowess, ranking third overall top scorer with 115 total points and an average of 16.54 points per game.

Despite facing suspension, Precious Momowei has been a consistent force on the court for UE, logging a total of 410:11 minutes in 12 games, or an average of 34:10 minutes per game. The UE rookie has, likewise, shown his competence in shooting, scoring a total of 150 points, or 12.5 points on average.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) team captain Nic Cabañero follows closely, averaging 32:51 minutes per game, spending a total of 427:06 minutes on the court in 13 games.

With an average time per game of 29:37 minutes, LJ Gonzales of Far Eastern University (FEU) has been a steady presence on the court, accumulating a total of 385:11 minutes played throughout 13 games.

Representing De La Salle University (DLSU), Evan Nelle has showcased his ability to maintain a high level of play throughout the season. Nelle’s total minutes played stand at 352:47, with an average time per game of 29:23 minutes. He also dominated the free throw line with an 89.66% shooting accuracy.

At sixth spot is National University Bulldog Jake Figueroa. He has 28:41 minutes of average time per game and 372:56 minutes of total playing time on the court.

Abdul Sawat, also from UE, is at seventh spot with an average time per game, standing at 28:08 minutes. His total playing time is 365:45 minutes.

Kevin Quiambao, another DLSU standout, claims the eighth spot with an average time per game of 28.01 minutes and a total of 364:21 minutes played. Quiambao is also one of the top scorers this season with 220 points in total and 16.92 on average.

Ateneo’s Chris Koon secures the ninth spot with an average time per game of 27:40 and a total playing time of 359:49 minutes.

Rounding off the list is Kai Ballungay, also of Ateneo, with a total of 344:22 minutes played and an average time per game of 26:29 minutes. – Rappler.com