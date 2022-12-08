Filipino imports banner 2023 B. League All-Star weekend

BACK AT IT. (From left) Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Kiefer Ravena return to national team duty.

No less than 10 Filipino imports from the Japan B. League will grace the 2023 All-Star weekend this January, including Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Kobe Paras, and the Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy

MANILA, Philippines – No less than 10 Filipino basketball stars will grace the 2023 Japan B. League All-Star weekend as the yearly spectacle tips off this January 13.

Gracing this year’s batch of Filipino All-Stars from Division 1 are Hokkaido’s Dwight Ramos, Nagoya’s Ray Parks, Kyoto’s Matthew Wright, Hiroshima’s Justine Baltazar, and the Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy of Shiga and San-En, respectively.

Heading Division 2’s Filipino crew, meanwhile, are Chiba’s Kobe Paras, Nagasaki’s Jordan Heading, Fukuoka’s Greg Slaughter, and Kagawa’s Roosevelt Adams.

Also invited to the festivities is 41-year-old Jay Washington. However, the former PBA champion and Best Player of the Conference’s appearance is now in doubt after he was released by the Ryukyu Golden Kings just last Wednesday, December 7.

Meanwhile, Ramos is coming off a serious-looking ankle injury last November 22, and his participation in the January event is also questionable for now.

Apart from gracing the All-Star Game, Kiefer Ravena will also showcase his ball-handling wizardry at the league’s Skills Challenge, while Heading gets to flex his steady marksmanship at the Three-Point Contest.

Other members of the Asian All-Star team are Indonesia’s Brandon Jawato (Mikawa), China’s Wang Weijia (Akita), and South Koreans Yang Jaemin (Utsunomiya) and Gibeom Cheon (Fukushima). – Rappler.com