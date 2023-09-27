SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 extended its unbeaten run in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after adding Hong Kong to its list of men’s 3×3 basketball victims.
John Rey Pasaol and Bismarck Lina showed the way as the Philippines hiked its record to 3-0 in Pool A following a 21-15 win over Hong Kong at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court on Wednesday, September 27.
Pasaol and Lina finished with 7 points each for the Filipinos, who are a victory away from sweeping the group stage and earning an outright berth in the quarterfinals.
Hong Kong drew level at 4-4 early before Pasaol and Bryan Sajonia scored 2 points each in a 6-1 run that firmly put Gilas 3×3 in the front seat, 10-5.
Pasaol then delivered the finishing blows, icing the win with a free throw as the Philippines finished a game with time to spare for the first time after a 13-8 triumph against Jordan and a 17-12 victory over Chinese Taipei.
Sajonia chalked up 3 points and 7 rebounds, while Justine Sanchez added 4 points.
Wong Ho Yin and Tsang Cham Yuen scored 5 points apiece to pace Hong Kong, which remained winless after two games.
Playing three straight games in as many days, Gilas 3×3 takes a well-deserved break before it tangles with Mongolia on Friday, September 29.
A win over Mongolia will net the Filipinos the top spot in Pool A, which merits automatic qualification to the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com
