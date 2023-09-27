This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOGETHER. Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in action in the 19th Asian Games men's 3x3 basketball competition.

John Rey Pasaol and Bismarck Lina show the way for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3, which is a win away from sweeping the group stage and earning an outright berth in the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 extended its unbeaten run in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after adding Hong Kong to its list of men’s 3×3 basketball victims.

John Rey Pasaol and Bismarck Lina showed the way as the Philippines hiked its record to 3-0 in Pool A following a 21-15 win over Hong Kong at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court on Wednesday, September 27.

Pasaol and Lina finished with 7 points each for the Filipinos, who are a victory away from sweeping the group stage and earning an outright berth in the quarterfinals.

Hong Kong drew level at 4-4 early before Pasaol and Bryan Sajonia scored 2 points each in a 6-1 run that firmly put Gilas 3×3 in the front seat, 10-5.

Pasaol then delivered the finishing blows, icing the win with a free throw as the Philippines finished a game with time to spare for the first time after a 13-8 triumph against Jordan and a 17-12 victory over Chinese Taipei.

Sajonia chalked up 3 points and 7 rebounds, while Justine Sanchez added 4 points.

Wong Ho Yin and Tsang Cham Yuen scored 5 points apiece to pace Hong Kong, which remained winless after two games.

Playing three straight games in as many days, Gilas 3×3 takes a well-deserved break before it tangles with Mongolia on Friday, September 29.

A win over Mongolia will net the Filipinos the top spot in Pool A, which merits automatic qualification to the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com