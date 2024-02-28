Confidence is key: Struggling NU rediscovers dominant form after shaky season start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Perennial UAAP women's volleyball contender NU finally flashes its feared dominant play in Season 86 after a concerning two-game start against UST and Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs are finally remembering that they are still among the most feared teams in UAAP women’s volleyball today.

After losing their opening-day assignment in a shocking sweep against feisty UST and needing five sets to deny upstart Ateneo, the Season 84 champions and Season 85 runners-up got their first convincing win of the new year, sweeping dark horse Adamson, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, on Wednesday, February 28.

For star spiker Alyssa Solomon, who topscored with 17 points in just three frames, getting confidence early was key for her and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs as they repeatedly ran away from the gutsy Lady Falcons.

“I’m very happy with the performance we had despite the slow start,” the Season 84 Best Opposite Hitter said in Filipino. “Personally, when I was playing in the first set, I noticed I didn’t have confidence in myself again. But as the game went along, I redeemed myself, and I’m happy with my game.”

Former rookie MVP Bella Belen, now in her third season with NU, backstopped with 15 points, while rising star Vange Alinsug added 12. Lams Lamina, the Season 84 Best Setter, orchestrated the offense with 16 excellent sets.

Head coach Norman Miguel echoed his ward’s sentiments, alluding that the Lady Bulldogs didn’t play like championship-caliber players in their first two games.

“That’s their drive: character and pride,” he said in Filipino. “In our first two games against UST and Ateneo, we lacked pride. I think that’s where they drew their strength today, that we had to show how the NU women’s volleyball team really played.

“Being competitive is what should be normal for us.” – Rappler.com