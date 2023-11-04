Cignal breaks away late over gutsy Farm Fresh; Mighty PLDT blasts Gerflor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL SMILES. Cignal spiker Vanie Gandler (5) reacts with teammate Ria Meneses in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

PVL dark horse contender Cignal finds its groove after a 1-2 start to the All-Filipino Conference, while PLDT crushes lowly Gerflor for its fourth straight win

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers rose back to a winning record in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference off their second straight win, as they downed the winless, yet feisty Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, November 4.

Reigning Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina led four Cignal players in double-digit scoring with 20 points off 18 attacks and 2 blocks, while her partner-in-crime Ria Meneses added 16 points on 13 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace.

Vanie Gandler and Jovelyn Gonzaga chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively, as Cignal rose to a 3-2 record in joint sixth place with the Akari Chargers.

“Of course, we’re happy with the result, but we know we have a lot to still work on,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino. “It’s a good thing because we overcame those challenges, so we just need to build on that and keep working towards the next few games.”

Trisha Tubu continued her mid-conference tear with her second straight 19-point outing as Farm Fresh dropped to 0-6, while her former Adamson teammates Kate Santiago and Rizza Cruz added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rallying PLDT High Speed Hitters won their fourth straight game in blowout fashion, crushing the lowly Gerflor Defenders, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17, to rise to a 4-1 record.

Seldom-used spikers Jules Samonte and Rachel Austero led the balanced effort with 10 points apiece, as Rhea Dimaculangan orchestrated the offense with 18 excellent sets.

Savannah Davison and Fiola Ceballos scored 9 and 8, respectively, as all 12 fielded offensive players scored for PLDT.

“Regardless who we are facing, top teams or the new teams, we have to control and manage the minutes of the starters,” said PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort in Filipino. “Our bench can really deliver. At least they performed well.”

No Gerflor player even scored 5 points as Jeannette Villareal, Shang Berte, and Danika Gendrauli all finished with 4 in the loss that dropped the Defenders to a 0-5 slate. – Rappler.com