Creamline bench pummels Gerflor; Akari young stars step up in win over Farm Fresh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Creamline extends its rotation all the way to prospects Lorie Bernardo and the debuting Bea Bonafe in the rout of lowly Gerflor, while Akari earns its first-ever franchise winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – Even amid big roster changes in the league, the Creamline Cool Smashers are still the team to beat in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference as they rolled over the hapless Gerflor Defenders, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Thursday, October 26.

Michele Gumabao made the most of her minutes as the lone starter who played all three sets, dropping 12 points off 10 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while MVPs Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza each scored 7 in the win that put Creamline atop the standings at 3-0.

The Cool Smashers’ second-stringers, however, did most of the damage down the stretch, as veterans Pau Soriano and Rose Vargas added 6 and 5 points, respectively. Young middle blocker Lorie Bernardo added 4 points as the Cool Smashers transition away from Thailand-bound net defender Celine Domingo.

Rookie setter Bea Bonafe also made her professional league debut as Creamline moves along its playmaker lineage without Japan V. League recruit Jia de Guzman.

“Of course we prepared well and we checked our lapses last game,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“We prepare for any team we face because everyone needs to be prepared for. I’m thankful that my players really worked hard today.”

Shang Berte and Menchie Tubiera each added 5 points for the Defenders, who fell to a 0-3 record, still without a franchise breakthrough win.

Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers earned their first-ever franchise winning streak on the way to a 3-1 slate at third place after downing the reeling Farm Fresh Foxies, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat continued her torrid start to the new conference with a team-high 22 points off 19 attacks and 3 aces, while her young running mate Faith Nisperos scored 15.

More rising stars stepped up in the momentum-boosting win, namely Fifi Sharma and Erika Raagas, who had 14 and 13 points, respectively.

“It’s always good to win no matter how, but my team, I’m very proud of them, again. Even when we lose I’m proud of them because I know they fight,” said Akari head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

Over at the losing side, Trisha Tubu saw her PVL-best 24-point outing go down the drain as Farm Fresh slid to 0-4, still searching for its first franchise win like Gerflor. – Rappler.com