Police generals suspended over massive shabu cover up | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

At least two police generals and eight other officers are suspended for the alleged ‘massive attempt’ to cover up the arrest of a policeman allegedly involved in a P6.7 billion shabu bust.

78% of Filipinos support the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps or ROTC program for college students according to a Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

The Department of Transportation approves the adjusted fare hikes for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2. For both the LRT1 and 2, the boarding fare will be increased by P2.29, from P11 to P13.29.

A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle kills five colleagues and wounds nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, April 10, while livestreaming the attack on social media.

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt is rumored to be dating Hollywood actor James Marsden after the two were spotted together in California.

Rapper Ravi leaves K-pop boy group VIXX as he faces allegations of manipulating health records to avoid South Korea’s compulsory military service.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian will turn to acting in an upcoming season of FX network’s anthology series American Horror Story. — Rappler.com