Chinese, Philippine vessels’ near miss collision | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard reports a Chinese Coast Guard ship came dangerously close to a Philippine patrol vessel near the Ayungin Shoal. PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela says the encounter happened April 23.

Telcos question the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s proposal to use ‘scare tactics’ to push Filipinos to register their SIMs.

Taiwan’s defense ministry says a new type of Chinese combat drone that can reportedly carry a heavy weapons payload has flown around the island in the latest uptick in military tensions.

Wall Street Journal reports, Vice Media is expected to lay off more than 100 jobs, and shut down its flagship Vice News Tonight cable program as part of the company’s restructuring.

Carlos Yulo withdraws from the Cairo, Egypt leg of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup after reportedly suffering an ankle injury during training.

Ed Sheeran plays the chord progression to his hit song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and sings a few of the words on the witness stand during a trial over whether he copied Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get it On.’

Lea Salonga performs at the White House in a state dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden for the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. — Rappler.com