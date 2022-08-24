ABS-CBN, TV-5 pause landmark deal | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Media giants ABS-CBN and TV5 pause their landmark business deal following questions by lawmakers and state regulators.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says the Philippine government is submitting its comment to the International Criminal Court not out of compliance, but out of respect, weeks before the September 8 deadline.

A new analysis reveals that some popular apps like TikTok can track user data while using in-app browsers.

K-pop sensation BTS are coming back to the live stage with a free in-person concert! BIGHIT Music announces on Wednesday, August 24, the concert ‘BTS Yet To Come’ will be held in Busan on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage.

EJ Obiena bags another gold medal after ruling the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Germany on Tuesday, August 23. – Rappler.com

