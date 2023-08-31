PH on China’s 10-dash line: ‘No basis under int’l law’

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines rejects the 2023 version of China’s Standard Map. In a statement, the Philippines’ foreign affairs department says China’s latest map has ‘no basis under international law.’

A fire razes a t-shirt printing shop in Barangay Tandang Sora, Quezon City early Thursday, August 31. Sixteen died while three survived.

The Justice Department temporarily suspends the revised departure rules for Filipinos traveling abroad.

Thailand local media reports billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra submits a request for a royal pardon.

Filipina peace negotiator Miriam Coronel-Ferrer is one of the recipients of the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Awards on Thursday, August 31.

The ticket prices and seat plan for singer Joji’s Pandemonium concert are released on Thursday, August 31.

It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for Filipino Hallyu fans! This year’s Asia Artist Awards will be held in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. — Rappler.com