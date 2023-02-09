Filipinos share their ROTC experiences | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Proposals to make the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or ROTC mandatory once more drew flak online after Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez claimed it would cure students’ mental health issues.

The Supreme Court junks graft charges against Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile and other respondents in relation to the coco levy fund scam.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources orders its provincial office in Romblon to conduct an investigation into the alleged damage of seagrass and other marine resources by Altai Philippines Mining Corporation’s exploration operations in Sibuyan Island.

The death toll from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this week passes 15,000 on Thursday, February 9. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says operations were now working normally and promised no one would be left homeless.

North Korea displays more intercontinental ballistic missiles than before and hints at a new solid-fuel weapon during a nighttime parade. The country test-launched dozens of advanced missiles last year despite United Nations resolutions and sanctions.

The rumors are true, ONCEs! TWICE members Sana, Momo, and Mina are making their debut as Japanese sub-unit MISAMO on July 26.

It isn’t the Eraserheads ‘huling El Bimbo’ after all with the iconic rock band is setting off on a world tour in May. Bassist Buddy Zabala confirms the news to Rappler, and shares the tour dates and locations. — Rappler.com