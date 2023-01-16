Marcos fixes Philippine military shake-up, reappoints Centino | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he reappointed General Andres Centino as military chief to fix a ‘seniority’ problem, in which a three-star general, instead of the traditional four-star, leads the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the World Economic Forum will host a ‘country strategy dialogue’ for the Philippines to discuss its economic plans and attract foreign investments.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong admonishes Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the religious sect Kingdom of Jesus Christ and owner of Sonshine Media Network International, former presidential communications office official Lorraine Badoy, and surrenderer Jeffrey Celis for accusing him of treason and conspiring with communist rebels.

Eight people are injured by falling objects in Leyte town, Leyte province when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck around 8:28 pm on Sunday, January 15.

Echo dethrones Blacklist International and captures Mobile Legends’ most-coveted crown after a 4-0 sweep in the all-Filipino finale of the M4 World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

South Korean media reports K-pop girl group LOONA members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry win their respective injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts with their agency BlockBerry Creative.

Following her big win, Miss Universe 2022 says the first thing she would like to do is to ‘eat some ensaymada.’ — Rappler.com