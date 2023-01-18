Maria Ressa, Rappler acquitted of tax evasion cases | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ Court of Tax Appeals acquits Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation of four charges of tax evasion filed in 2018 by the Duterte government.

Current and former government officials welcome the Court of Tax Appeals’ ruling that cleared Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation of tax evasion charges.

Senators Grace Poe and Koko Pimentel ask whether it is time to find a full-time agriculture secretary.

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is detained along with other activists during protests against the demolition of a village.

Marvel Studios announces February release dates for Black Panther and Ant-Man sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.

BTS is taking over luxury fashion as member SUGA is named the new brand ambassador for Valentino.

Careless Music founder James Reid issues a video apology, after Cebu-based artists were allegedly ‘snubbed’ during the two-day event. — Rappler.com