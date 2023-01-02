Senate to probe NAIA air traffic glitch | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Senate will conduct a probe into the technical glitch that halted over 300 flights on New Year’s Day at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.

The Department of Health issues an “extremely urgent” memorandum ordering intensified border controls at all ports of entry in the Philippines.

In a New Year’s Eve homily, Pope Francis calls former pope Benedict XVI a noble, kind man who was a gift to the Church and the world.

Boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao will again set foot in the ring this 2023 in an exhibition bout organized by Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Rizin Fighting Federation.

TV network GMA releases the first full trailer for Voltes V: Legacy, giving fans a longer look at the highly anticipated series adaptation.

Philippine folk pop group Ben&Ben’s keyboardist Pat Lasaten and lead bassist Agnes Reoma are engaged. The couple say the engagement happened in July.

It’s official: South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk and singer-actress IU are in a relationship. South Korean entertainment site Dispatch claims the two have been together for four months. – Rappler.com