Marcos gets $600-M loan from World Bank | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines and the World Bank sign a $600-million loan agreement to support the country’s agriculture infrastructure. The Department of Finance says the loan will support the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up, an initiative of the Department of Agriculture.

Detained former senator Leila de Lima expresses disappointment after the prosecution asked the presiding judge to stop handling her remaining drug charge.

Maynilad Water Services is implementing scheduled service interruptions in parts of Metro Manila’s West Zone beginning on Wednesday, July 12.

Veteran journalist Amando Doronila dies on Friday, July 7, in Australia. He was 95. The Manila Times, citing his eldest son Agustin, says Doronila died of pneumonia.

Dreaming of becoming a K-pop idol? Mnet announces the second season of the reality audition series I-LAND is in the works! I-LAND is a K-pop survival talent competition. The audition is open to girls born before January 1, 2011, and of any nationality.

Singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra joins his longtime friends, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, as a guest on their noon show E.A.T. on TV5.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift sets two new Spotify records for her recently released album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). — Rappler.com