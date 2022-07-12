With Ressa’s conviction, CA extends cyber libel span to 15 years | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Court of Appeals extends the shelf life or prescription period of cyber libel to 15 years when it upheld the conviction of Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nominates Tony Yulo-Loyzaga as the new environment secretary. Yulo-Loyzaga is an expert on climate disaster resilience.

Vice President Sara Duterte, acting as education secretary, directs all public and private schools in the country to transition to five days of face-to-face classes starting November 2.

A shouting war broke out during a Cagayan de Oro City council session, Monday July 11, between vice mayor Jocelyn Rodriguez and the city’s councilors.

Walt Disney Co. announces a deal on Monday, July 11, that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the Disney+ streaming service. Meantime, all nine members of South Korean girl group TWICE renew their exclusive contracts with their agency JYP Entertainment. – Rappler.com

