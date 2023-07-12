Social media users outraged over puppy-throwing incident | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Disturbing photos of an SM North EDSA security guard who allegedly threw a puppy off a footbridge go viral. Facebook user Janine Santos says the incident took place after the security guard confronted children who refused to leave the footbridge.

Social media users share their sentiments on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s new logo, citing improvements that could have been made.

The Supreme Court orders Public Attorney chief Persida Acosta to explain why she should not be cited for indirect contempt over her social media posts and newspaper articles.

Fans continue to swamp the Orlando Magic’s social media pages with thousands of ‘#LetKaiPlay’ comments after Orlando benched Kai Sotto for the second straight game in the offseason tournament.

A now-viral performance by drag queen Pura Luka Vega to a remix of Ama Namin or Our Father, garners mixed reactions from netizens.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board allows the screening of Barbie in the Philippines despite calls to ban the movie due to its depiction of China’s nine-dash line.

Warner Brothers releases the first trailer of the upcoming film ‘Wonka’ starring Timothée Chalamet following the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp as the titular Willy Wonka. — Rappler.com