DOJ prosecutors reject Teves’ motion to inhibit | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: DOJ and Arnie Teves, Vladimir Putin, Ricci and Andrea

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Justice prosecutors won’t inhibit from the investigation into the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Washington-based multilateral lender World Bank and the Philippine government sign four loan agreements totaling $1.14 billion. The breakdown of the deals includes $750 million from the Philippines First Sustainable Recovery Development Policy Loan.

Larry Gadon, a lawyer suspended by the Supreme Court twice, says he would prioritize nutrition and job creation over dole outs as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s adviser for poverty alleviation.

President Vladimir Putin pays tribute to pilots who were killed during the failed weekend mutiny confirming reports that several planes were shot down by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner militia.

Rappler’s Hollywood entertainment columnist Ruben Nepales bags a total of four accolades at the 65th Southern California Journalism Awards on Sunday, June 25 for stories published in his weekly Rappler column, Only IN Hollywood.

Ready for a free vacation in Barbie’s world? Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on AirBnb and this time, Ken’s hosting! To celebrate the highly anticipated release of the upcoming film Barbie, Ken is offering fans a stay at the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse in all its Ken-dom glory.

Filipino-American magician Anna de Guzman amazes the judges and audience members during her audition in the reality talent competition America’s Got Talent.

Ricci Rivero comments on his breakup with Andrea Brillantes, addressing third-party allegations and revealing why they initially decided to keep their split private. — Rappler.com