Sunken oil tanker MT Princess Empress had no permit to operate | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Senate inquiry reveals sunken oil tanker MT Princess Empress had no updated permit to operate.

Department of Justice prosecutors move to indict suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and others over the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Police file complaints of illegal possession of firearms against the secretary of Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves and five others arrested during raids in some of Teves’ properties last week.

The Supreme Court dismisses the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed against actor Vhong Navarro by model Deniece Cornejo.

Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee is discharged from the hospital after two months due to lymphoma complications.

Philippine actress Dolly de Leon may have been snubbed for an Oscars nomination but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying the ceremony.

Family and friends of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh celebrate her Academy Award best lead actress win. Her triumph as Asia’s first-ever Oscars winner in the category is announced at a viewing party in Kuala Lumpur, with all eyes on her mother, Janet Yeoh. — Rappler.com