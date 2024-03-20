Vatican reveals document rejecting ‘Lipa apparition’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Vatican reveals a controversial 1951 decree rejecting the apparition of the Virgin Mary in Lipa, Batangas in 1948. The announcement was made by the Archdiocese of Lipa.

ABC news program presenter Sarah Ferguson reveals the behind-the-scenes of her March 4 interview with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. where he was asked about his family’s plunder.

The Philippines’ leading broadcast firm GMA Network signs a deal with its former competitor, ABS-CBN Corporation, to air the Kapamilya-produced noon show, It’s Showtime, on its flagship free TV Channel 7.

‘Bangsamoro pop’ singer Shaira’s hit song ‘Selos’ is taken down from all online streaming platforms, following copyright claims from Australian singer-songwriter Lenka.

The killing of Killua, a golden retriever, sparks conversations on social media about cruelty to animals. #JusticeForKillua topped social media trends since Tuesday, March 19. – Rappler.com