Marcos to reduce military, police pension | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is ‘willing to spend his political capital’ on a long-running proposal to stop the continued increase in military and uniformed personnel’s pension.

Amnesty International reports there’s still widespread human rights abuses under the Marcos administration. The report notes that 324 drug-related killings in 2022 were monitored by Dahas, a project by the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Third World Studies Center.

The International Criminal Court rejects the bid of the Philippine government to suspend an ongoing investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs while appeal proceedings are being held.

A photo of Pope Francis wearing a Balenciaga puffy coat goes viral. The pictures circulated without any warning that these were created using generative AI tool Midjourney, and were taken at face value by many.

Box office queen Kathryn Bernardo is ready to take a huge leap in her career as she returns to the big screen. Kathryn announces she’ll be headlining three films, including a movie with Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, a reunion project with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, and a film helmed by Olivia Lamasan.

Hit musical Hamilton is set to make its Asian premiere in Manila in September! The international production will run at The Theatre at Solaire.

Thousands of Filipino BLINKs flocked to the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26 to witness K-pop girl group BLACKPINK make history with their BORN PINK world tour in Manila. — Rappler.com