Mindoro oil spill damage claims exceed insurance | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The insurance coverage of the sunken MT Princess Empress oil tanker may not be enough due to the extensive damage from the Oriental Mindoro oil spill.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez assigns himself as temporary caretaker of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental, after the chamber suspended Representative Arnie Teves Jr. for 60 days.

Search and rescue workers find more bodies in an ill-fated passenger ferry which caught fire past 11 pm on Wednesday, March 29 in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Mutamad in Basilan.

A 24-year-old graduating student is robbed and killed by an unidentified assailant in her dormitory in Dasmariñas, Cavite. Authorities identify the victim as Queen Leanne Daguinsin, a computer science student of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, and a native of Pila, Laguna.

Vatican envoy to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown asks Filipinos to pray for Pope Francis as he is hospitalized due to a respiratory infection.

Two homegrown Filipino fine dining gems land on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List for 2023! In 48th place is Metiz in Makati City. In 42nd place is Toyo Eatery, at 94th place in 2022.

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens is named a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines. Malacañang awards the title to Vanessa on Thursday, March 30. — Rappler.com