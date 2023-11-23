Sara Duterte: ICC probe ‘degrades Philippine legal institutions’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte says allowing the International Criminal Court to probe the bloody drug war of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte would be an insult to Philippine courts.

Senator Bato dela Rosa expresses confidence he can hurdle the International Criminal Court probe into the Rodrigo Duterte administration’s bloody drug war.

The Land Transportation Office issues a show cause order against the driver of a sport-utility vehicle who sideswiped and injured an Angkas rider and his passenger.

Israel’s National Security adviser says the release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and militant group Hamas will not happen before Friday, November 24, thwarting hopes of relatives that some would be freed on Thursday.

Miss Universe organizers admit to and apologize for mixing up the names of its Top 5 candidates during the coronation night last Sunday, November 19 in El Salvador.

G-Dragon’s lawyer announces the K-pop star’s team would be taking legal action against the malicious posts on the BIGBANG member amid his illegal drug investigation.

King Charles presents K-pop girl group BLACKPINK with honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire medals in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit to the United Kingdom. — Rappler.com