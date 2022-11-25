DOH detects Omicron BQ.1 in the Philippines | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Health detects the Philippines’ first cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BQ.1.

The Department of Justice says the skeletal remains found at the DOJ compound could belong to three to five people.

A think tank report says Manila is home to the world’s fifth worst public transportation system.

The Japanese national team displays amazing courtesy at the 2022 World Cup as its players leave their dressing room spotless, with an extra touch of kindness, after their incredible 2-1 comeback win against Germany on Wednesday, November 23.

Sports retailer Adidas AG launches an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West.

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben is back with their latest single “Dear,” a track reflecting the band’s own collective and individual experiences with love.

Actress Kris Aquino is gearing up to undergo “what will likely be more than 18 months of diagnosis and treatment,” as she continues to battle various autoimmune diseases in the United States. — Rappler.com