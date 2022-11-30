Marcos, Duterte record 86% trust rating — Octa poll | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A survey by Octa Research says a majority of Filipinos trust in and approve of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ‘hopes’ the Philippines ‘might get lucky’ by Christmas time and see price adjustments related to his promise of rice selling at P20/kilo.

South Korea’s military says it quickly mobilized fighter jets in response to two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entering its air defense zone.

People in Guangzhou, China clash with riot police wearing white hazmat-suits Tuesday night, November 29.

Singapore’s parliament decriminalizes sex between men, but also amends the constitution to prevent court challenges that could lead to the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — now known as Ye — reach a divorce settlement, that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets.

Actor Will Smith addresses his slapping incident at this year’s Oscars, saying “I lost it.” — Rappler.com