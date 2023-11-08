40 Filipinos finally exit Gaza | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Filipinos in Gaza, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Patrick Dempsey

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirms forty Filipinos were finally able to exit Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, on Wednesday, November 8.

The House of Representatives ousts Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers, on Tuesday, November 7.

The Commission on Elections cancels the December 9 special election in Negros Oriental’s 3rd legislative district.

Four Philippine universities make their debut appearances in the Quacquarelli Symonds or QS World University Rankings in Asia for 2024.

Hidilyn Diaz breaks ground on the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Academy in Jala-jala, Rizal, on Sunday, November 5.

K-pop girl group IVE is coming back to the Philippines for its SHOW WHAT I HAVE concert world tour.

Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey is named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2023, taking over the title from 2022 honoree and Marvel star Chris Evans. — Rappler.com