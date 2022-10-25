Masking indoors to be optional in the Philippines | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines is set to allow the voluntary wearing of face masks indoors. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco makes the announcement on Tuesday, October 25, after their Cabinet meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte denies the alleged ‘rebranding’ of Martial Law or historical revisionism in favor of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Department of Education.

The sister of one of the alleged middlemen in the killing of journalist Percy Lapid gives names that may have been the masterminds behind the hit job.

Newly-appointed Health Undersecretary Camilo Cascolan says his ‘management and strategic planning will help the agency ‘bring health closer to the people.’

Rishi Sunak is Britain’s new prime minister after winning the race to lead the Conservative Party and meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

SPIRE Entertainment, the agency of K-pop boy group OMEGA X, responds to allegations the company staff physically and verbally assaulted the members.

BBC teases the return of Doctor Who, surprising fans by pulling off a first with a returning Doctor: David Tennant! — Rappler.com