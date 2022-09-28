ICC prosecutor pushes to resume drug war probe | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan stands firm on his position that the probe into the drug war killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte should resume.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints former Malacañang deputy executive secretary, lawyer Richard Paat Palpal-latoc as the new chair of the Commission on Human Rights.

Fighter jets escort a Singapore Airlines plane to land at the Changi Airport on Wednesday, September 28, after a passenger makes a bomb threat.

Russian-installed officials in the occupied regions of Ukraine report huge majorities of votes in favor of joining Russia.

Popular comedy group The Try Guys cuts ties with member Ned Fulmer after it is confirmed that he cheated on his wife.

Heart Evangelista opens up about her in vitro fertilization or IVF journey. Heart calls the process “one of the toughest, challenging” times of her life.

Time Magazine names Broadway star Lea Salonga one of its TIME100 Impact Awardees for 2022. Time Magazine calls Salonga a “life-long role model for children of color.” — Rappler.com

