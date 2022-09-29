North Korea launches ballistic missiles before Harris’ arrival | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, September 28, a day before US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Seoul.

The House of Representatives passes the proposed 2023 budget of the Marcos administration worth P5.27-trillion.

Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan is doing the court a “disservice” for challenging the Philippine system.

Hundreds of Ukrainians escape through the last Russian checkpoint, as Russia prepares to annex Ukrainian territories, after staging what it calls referendums in four provinces.

Four years after their marriage, Hailey Bieber sets the record straight that she did not steal her husband, singer Justin Bieber, from his ex, Hollywood star Selena Gomez.

Ryan Reynolds releases a video confirming the special appearance of Hugh Jackman in the next Deadpool movie.

Lumpiang shanghai, the quintessential fried spring roll of Filipino celebrations is ranked 2nd Best Street Food in the World! — Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.