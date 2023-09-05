Philippine inflation rises to 5.3% in August | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Statistics Authority reports headline inflation jumps to 5.3% in August as rice and fuel prices rise.

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 management apologizes for the way its platform security personnel handled an incident where a passenger’s finger was stuck between train doors.

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman tells the Commission on Human Rights its request for higher confidential and intelligence funds was more justified than those of the offices led by Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Philippines will host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in 2026, a year earlier than scheduled.

Two women environmental activists were abducted in Orion, Bataan on Sunday, September 3.

Newly-launched The Miss Philippines welcomes mothers and wives to participate in its competition.

Former Goin' Bulilit star Bugoy Cariño and volleyball player EJ Laure are ready to tie the knot!