SCHEDULE: 2022 president, VP candidates’ proclamation rallies

MANILA, Philippines – The official campaign period for those seeking national positions in the high-stakes 2022 Philippine elections will start on Tuesday, February 8, with most – not all – tandems choosing to hold proclamation rallies in their home towns or known bailiwicks.
While the Commission on Elections designated this day as the start of the campaign period, many aspirants for national posts have engaged in early campaigning since 2021. The campaign period is when aspirants become candidates, and when rules guarding against offenses and spending caps take effect. Their promotional activities before February 8 were not subject to Comelec rules.
The campaigns this year will be drastically different from what Filipinos have been used to, given that the country is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules for 2022 campaigns are in Comelec Resolution No. 10730.
Campaigning will be prohibited on April 14 and 15 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday), as well as the eve of election day, and election day itself – May 8 and 9.
Here are the schedules for the proclamation rallies of five presidential and vice presidential tandems. Their senatorial bets are expected to join them.
We have yet to receive advisories or find any information on the rest of the 10 presidential and nine vice presidential bets. We will update this page as more information comes in.
Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan
Who:
- Presidential candidate: Leni Robredo
- Vice presidential candidate: Kiko Pangilinan
When: February 8, 5:30 pm
Where: Magsaysay Avenue, Naga City
Messages are expected from the tandem’s senatorial bets, including Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr., Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, and senators Leila de Lima, Dick Gordon, and Risa Hontiveros.
Robredo and Pangilinan will have a full day in Camarines Sur with sorties in the morning and a Holy Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia at 4:30 pm right before the grand rally.
All attendees are required to wear face masks and practice physical distancing.
Panfilo Lacson-Vicente Sotto III
Who:
- Presidential candidate: Panfilo Lacson
- Vice presidential candidate: Vicente Sotto III
When: February 8, 5 pm
Where: Imus Grandstand, Cavite
The Lacson-Sotto proclamation rally will also be streamed on Facebook.
Manny Pacquiao-Lito Atienza
Who:
- Presidential candiate: Manny Pacquiao
- Vice presidential candidate: Lito Atienza
When: February 8, 3 pm
Where: General Santos City
Isko Moreno Domagoso-Willie Ong
Who:
- Presidential candidate: Isko Moreno Domagoso
- Vice presidential candidate: Willie Ong
When: February 8, 4:30 pm
Where: Kartilya ng Katipunan or Bonifacio Shrine, Manila
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-Sara Duterte
Who:
- Presidential candidate: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
- Vice presidential candidate: Sara Duterte
When: February 8, 4 pm onwards (Doors open at 2 pm)
Where: Philippine Arena, Ciudad de Victoria, Santa Maria, Bulacan
All guests must wear a face mask at all times and observe physical distancing at the venue. Face shields are optional. Guests must present their vaccination cards and ID upon entry. The campaign team will not allow those below 18 to enter the venue.
Leody de Guzman-Walden Bello
Who:
- Presidential candidate: Leody “Ka Leody” de Guzman
- Vice presidential candidate: Walden Bello
When: February 8, 6 pm to 9 pm
Where: Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City
Labor unions, urban poor and homeowners associations, environmentalists, marginalized sector organizations and progressive individuals are expected to be present in contingents. They will converge and march towards the venue bearing demands and express support for the candidates and their platforms under Partido Lakas ng Masa.
To monitor the campaign kickoffs of individual tandems and slates, tune in to Rappler for their live streams and Developing Story pages on Tuesday. We will update this schedules page with links.
– Rappler.com