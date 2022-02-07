SCHEDULE: 2022 president, VP candidates’ proclamation rallies

The official campaign period for national positions in the 2022 Philippine elections begins on Tuesday, February 8

MANILA, Philippines – The official campaign period for those seeking national positions in the high-stakes 2022 Philippine elections will start on Tuesday, February 8, with most – not all – tandems choosing to hold proclamation rallies in their home towns or known bailiwicks.

While the Commission on Elections designated this day as the start of the campaign period, many aspirants for national posts have engaged in early campaigning since 2021. The campaign period is when aspirants become candidates, and when rules guarding against offenses and spending caps take effect. Their promotional activities before February 8 were not subject to Comelec rules.

The campaigns this year will be drastically different from what Filipinos have been used to, given that the country is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules for 2022 campaigns are in Comelec Resolution No. 10730.

Campaigning will be prohibited on April 14 and 15 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday), as well as the eve of election day, and election day itself – May 8 and 9.

Here are the schedules for the proclamation rallies of five presidential and vice presidential tandems. Their senatorial bets are expected to join them.

We have yet to receive advisories or find any information on the rest of the 10 presidential and nine vice presidential bets. We will update this page as more information comes in.

Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan

Who:

Presidential candidate: Leni Robredo

Vice presidential candidate: Kiko Pangilinan

When: February 8, 5:30 pm

Where: Magsaysay Avenue, Naga City

Messages are expected from the tandem’s senatorial bets, including Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr., Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, and senators Leila de Lima, Dick Gordon, and Risa Hontiveros.

Robredo and Pangilinan will have a full day in Camarines Sur with sorties in the morning and a Holy Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia at 4:30 pm right before the grand rally.

All attendees are required to wear face masks and practice physical distancing.

Panfilo Lacson-Vicente Sotto III

Who:

Presidential candidate: Panfilo Lacson

Vice presidential candidate: Vicente Sotto III

When: February 8, 5 pm

Where: Imus Grandstand, Cavite

The Lacson-Sotto proclamation rally will also be streamed on Facebook.

Manny Pacquiao-Lito Atienza

Who:

Presidential candiate: Manny Pacquiao

Vice presidential candidate: Lito Atienza

When: February 8, 3 pm

Where: General Santos City

Isko Moreno Domagoso-Willie Ong

Who:

Presidential candidate: Isko Moreno Domagoso

Vice presidential candidate: Willie Ong

When: February 8, 4:30 pm

Where: Kartilya ng Katipunan or Bonifacio Shrine, Manila

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-Sara Duterte

Who:

Presidential candidate: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Vice presidential candidate: Sara Duterte

When: February 8, 4 pm onwards (Doors open at 2 pm)

Where: Philippine Arena, Ciudad de Victoria, Santa Maria, Bulacan

All guests must wear a face mask at all times and observe physical distancing at the venue. Face shields are optional. Guests must present their vaccination cards and ID upon entry. The campaign team will not allow those below 18 to enter the venue.

Leody de Guzman-Walden Bello

Who:

Presidential candidate: Leody “Ka Leody” de Guzman

Vice presidential candidate: Walden Bello

When: February 8, 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City

Labor unions, urban poor and homeowners associations, environmentalists, marginalized sector organizations and progressive individuals are expected to be present in contingents. They will converge and march towards the venue bearing demands and express support for the candidates and their platforms under Partido Lakas ng Masa.

To monitor the campaign kickoffs of individual tandems and slates, tune in to Rappler for their live streams and Developing Story pages on Tuesday. We will update this schedules page with links.

– Rappler.com